Redefining the boundaries of human knowledge

The journey of the modern phase of science began with the invention of a small handheld device used by Galileo a little over 400 years ago – the telescope. Mankind is now making huge leaps towards understanding the Universe using myriads of tools that were thought to be impossible only a generation ago.



In order to highlight the value and impact of fundamental research to a broad cross-section of audience including students, academician and industry and to further strengthen India's participation in mega-science Projects, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) have jointly organised a multi-venue mega-science exhibition, Vigyan Samagam.

The exhibition is showcasing India's contribution to international collaborations on fundamental science and research and providing a common interactive platform for mega-science projects, industry, academia and institutions. It is a science communication platform for policymakers, representatives of print and electronic media along with members of civil society. Such a spectrum of audience is expected to pave the way for a greater interaction between all stakeholders resulting in cross-fertilisation of ideas.

It is a matter of great pride that India is a partner in world's biggest, cutting-edge science projects described here, which are redefining the boundaries of science and human knowledge.

Mega science projects based on international cooperation, such as TMT (Thirty Meter Telescope), aims to expand the boundaries of human knowledge about the Universe by constructing the world's largest "optical" telescope through international collaboration. On the other hand, the SKA (Square Kilometer Array) is another mega science endeavor that takes the "radio astronomy" route instead of the "optical" route, to observe the Universe in detail by peering deep in time.

Another mega science project, FAIR (Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research)has a mission to study the structure of the Universe and its evolution from the "Big Bang" to the present time, by creating and studying matter that only exists in the faraway depths of the Universe. INO is a mega-science project being set up in India.