Shangri-La's – Eros Hotel, New Delhi is honouring the hottest, spiciest red chillies from around the world at its various restaurants, lounges and bar. The culinary brigade, led by Chef Sahil Arora, has planned an array of delicacies that are spicy, savoury and sweet, and inspired by Chillies from around the world.

Taking a proverbial 'leaf out of the book' of the Sagra Del Peperoncino, which is held annually in Diamante, Calabria, chefs at Sorrento are serving a plethora of Italian delicacies. Renowned for its delicious fusion of the far east, Shang Palace celebrates The Red Hot Trail Pop-up with a variety of chillies from the Orient, namely Facing Heaven Chilli, Sichuan Pepper and Er Jing Tiao. Guests can enjoy unconventional indulgences like Chocolate Chilli Cheesecake, Chilli infused Chocolate Chilli Truffles, coupled with their favourite cup of the renowned Masala Chai at Mister Chai. Mixologists at Grappa will concoct delicious cocktails and drinks with a spicy twist for the up-coming pop-up.

When: January 16 – 24, 2020

Where: Shang Palace, Sorrento and Tamra - Lunch and Dinner; Mister Chai - 9 am to 9 pm, Grappa – 12:30 pm to 2:30 am