Recognising the contribution of woman in our society

The students of the Post Graduate Diploma in Culture Management programme of IGNCA to present 'Changing Narrative'– celebrating the spirit of femininity and recognising the contribution of women in society, individually, as well as collectively at IGNCA from the March 4 to 8.



The 5 day event will celebrate womanhood, includes the following; an exhibition cum artistic display titled 'Museum of Womanhood,' which will include women-centric art works by invited artists, submissions from participating artists, object displays of self-identities, art competition and audio visual narratives; immersive workshops on art therapy, mandala art, calligraphy, mosaic art, wall art etc; panel discussion on breaking gender stereotypes, woman and politics etc; expert talks and presentations on women stories connected to craft, mythology, textiles, divine feminine, real life narratives and transformation.

Different artistic will perform on various art forms such as Bharatnatyam, Odisi, contemporary and classical music, street theatre, poetry and others. There will be Indie film screenings and exhibit craftsmen and artisan demos covering madhubani paintings, bone jewelry, miniature painting, terracotta, hand block printing and many more.

The event will see

participation from renowned artists, dancers, craftsmen, singers, academicians, journalists, performers, and entrepreneurs include Sonal Mansingh, Swagata Sen Pillai, Aastha Gandhi, Fouzia, Qamar Dagar, Ekta Gandhi, Laishram Meena, Yashika Sugandh, Aparna Caur, Swati Vashistha, Poonam Handa, Kanika Singh, Shweta Punj, Suchi Yadav, Urna Dutta, Shipra Dawar, Biman Das among others.