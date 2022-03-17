Rangotsav: Creating magic through folk music

New Delhi: Sahitya Kala Parishad along with Delhi Government organized Rangotsav on March 17, 2022 at Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin. The celebration of colours was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia along with Monika Priyadarshini, Secretary Sahitya Kala Parishad, DM Delhi.



Sharing his views about Rangotsav, Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia said, "It has been two years since the pandemic hit the nation. Now, it is time to bring back the colours of life. How can Delhi Government under Arvind Kejriwal stay behind when the time is favourable to celebrate the festival colours? I would pray that we never see time as we have lived in the past two years. Holi is one festival of India that smears everyone in a single colour of Unity. My heartfelt wishes to the team of Sahitya Kala Parishad to put together this event on the eve of Holi."

The event started with a Rajasthani folk song by the very talented Rafiq Khan Langa. Rafiq belongs to the Langa family of traditional folk singers and instrument players of Rajasthan. This was followed by Dhol Cholom folk dance by Naresh Kumar and the group. To escalate the mood of celebration and the essence of folk music a group performed Rasiya, a popular genre of Indian folk music popularly from the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh.

The celebration of Holi is incomplete without the traditional way of playing Holi. The audience witnessed a mesmerising Phoolonwali Holi and Barsana's lathmar. This was followed by a folk dance from Punjab. Sukhwinder and the group performed the Punjabi Bhangra. And the event concluded with a gala performance.

The event also gave a platform to underprivileged children from several NGOs.

People were seen relishing sumptuous and delicious food at the stalls in Delhi's lovely evening weather while enjoying the musical evening with their friends and family.