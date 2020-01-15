Rang-e-sukhan exhibits ganga jamuni tehzeeb

With the ongoing celebration of Lohri and Makarsankranti, Delhi people got to witness a poetic cultural evening on January 15, 2020, at Shri Ram Centre Auditorium. AAMAD Kathak Dance Center organised Rang-E-Sukhan, a Kathak dance production that highlighted the shades of poetry.



Rang-e-Sukhan, a Kathak dance production was presented by more than 100 dancers including established and young Kathak dancers from AAMAD Dance Centre and disciples of Guru Rani Khanam. The event highlighted the shades of mystical and romantic poetry that were expressed through the enigmatic Kathak dance.

The program started with a Ghazal by Daag Dehlavi "Kyon Churate Ho Dekhkar Aankhein, Kar Chukken Mere Dil Main Ghar Aankhein". Through this Ghazal, the artists highlighted the essence of Mehfil Andaz Kathak of 19th Century. This was followed by another item on Dama Dum Mast Qalandar, a spiritual Sufi song written in the honour of the most revered Sufi saint of Sindh, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. He spread his teachings and preached religious tolerance between Hindus and Muslims. The evening continued with Kedar Sargam based on in Raag Kedar and composed in Taal Teentaal 16 Beats.

Later, the artists presented Maalgunji Sargam based on Raag Maalgunji in 16 beats. The abstract syllables are swiftly sung while the dancers bring out the essence of the melody and rhythm through footwork, intricate geometric shapes, and rapid turns. This was followed by a group performance 'Geet' by Swastika Dance 24's young artists. The audience watched the next performance in awe as the youngest students of both AAMAD Dance Centre & Swastika Dance 24 presented the traditional Kathak.

The next presentation was Krishna Bhajan took from Krishnasthakam Strotam: Bhaje Vrajaika Mandanam Samasta Papa Khandanam. The evening came to an end with a group performance on Sufi Bulle Shah's most famous Sufi Poetry 'Tere Ishq Nachaya Karke Thaiyya Thaiyya'

Each performance was based on beautiful Farsi and Urdu poems that were focused on the amalgamation of Indian and Persian culture, also known as "Ganga- Jamuni Tehzeeb, which is very much relevant today era.

Guru Rani Khanam who has choreographed all the performances is one of the most renowned Kathak dancers. Not just this, she is also an empanelled artist in "outstanding category" of the Indian Council for Culture Relations and the Director of Aamad. Talking about the success of Rang-E-Sukhan, Guru Rani Khanam said, "Our main objective was to highlight the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb through our performances. Divine power of all the poems reflects the purity of the form. Each performance was a rich amalgamation of dance, music and poetry."