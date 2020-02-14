British Deputy High Commissioner Nick Low and wife Karita Low with the owners and rider of the winning horse 'Point to Prove' at the prize giving ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II Cup Race at RCTC on February 8. Addresing the event, Nick Low said: "The Queen's Birthday Party is a celebration of the living bridge between the UK and West Bengal. Nowhere is that bridge stronger and vibrant than in Kolkata. I thank the many hundreds of guests who have made it so special"