Promoting sustainable livelihood

Techno India Group Skills Academy was inaugurated on February 22 at the first foundation day of Sister Nivedita University, New Town in Kolkata.

According to official sources the academy will provide skill development training for women.

Addressing the event, Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University said that through establishment of Techno India Group Skill Academy,

we will try to address the skill gaps which exist between the millions of young

people who undergo college or university education but are unfit to find jobs in our modern and complex societies.

And also address the requirement of our society and industries that need skilled manpower.

Swami Ishatmananda ji, President, Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago announced the launch of 'Alor Disha' under this academy to extend

scholarships to not so meritorious girl students from the economically weaker

sections of the society.

'Alor Disha' would train and groom these students to get deployed for elderly care services to the lonely elderly citizens of Kolkata. Such training would be imparted from all Techno India Group campuses in West Bengal. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the prominent personalities include, Purnendu Basu, Department of Technical Education, Training & Skill Development Government of West

Bengal, Bratya Basu, Minister, Science & Biotechnology, Government of West

Bengal, Swami Ishatmananda ji, President,of Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago and other dignitaries.

Pravrajika Amalaprana Mataji, General Secretary, Ramakrishna Sarada Math and Chandra Sekhar Ghosh- MD & CEO Bandhan Bank were felicitated at the program.

Dr Atanu Raha, Director of Techno India Group Skills Academy said that the academy has been established to

transform the educational scenario of West Bengal by providing advanced education, empowering youth population,

emphasising on entrepreneurship, hosting experienced faculty and industry – experts for skill developing courses to promote sustainable livelihood and also opening up the door to infinite opportunities for all in our State.

Swami Suvirananda Ji, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math &

Ramakrishna Mission, Partha Chatterjee, Minister in Charge of Education and

Parliamentary Affairs, Government of West Bengal, Janab Firhad Hakim, Mayor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation , Dr Sashi Panja, MOS, Department of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare, Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor-Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, graced the occasion.

Established in 1985, Techno India presently stands as one of the most recognised leader among private education groups in India by virtue of its academic excellence and vast, multidimensional course offerings.

It is one of the largest and most acclaimed knowledge management groups globally. It aims to create a better world by efficiently preparing the youth to cater to the technological advancements of the century.

The innovative courses at the organisation have set the students apart from the rest, thus making Techno India Group one of a kind.