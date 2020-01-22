Promoting art
The Art Lounge, founded by Aparna Banerjee, organised one of its first exhibitions along with a workshop in Delhi. The art show saw works of Kerala Mural artist from South India. Aparna's ideology is to promote both local and international art across all genres in every possible way
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAA discriminates against Gorkhas, says Mamata22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
CAA pleas: Supreme Court gives Centre 4 weeks to respond22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
Finalise a venue: Mayawati, Akhilesh accept Amit Shah's...22 Jan 2020 5:52 PM GMT
Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda22 Jan 2020 5:51 PM GMT
Mumbai's eateries, malls to remain open 24x7 from Jan 27:...22 Jan 2020 5:50 PM GMT