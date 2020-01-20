Plantation drive to create greenery across the city

Kolkata: In an effort to create greenery across the city, Public Relations Society of India undertook an initiative in the Green Zone in New Town area of Rajarhat along with Green for Life Foundation. I am Kolkata , A social development wing of Merlin Group had also collaborated with this initiative and participated in the plantation drive by planting saplings.



As part of the initiative, Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal and the Chairman of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation inaugurated the first Urban Forest that has come up within the green zone in the New Town area of Rajarhat, Kolkata on Saturday. The plot of land belongs to WBHIDCO.

Saket Mohta, the founder of I am Kolkata, said that he was deeply concerned about the growing threat to environment. "Our vision is to contribute to the holistic development of the community at large. I am Kolkata hopes to paint a larger picture wherein it will undertake not only tree plantation alongside housing projects, but take simultaneously take up projects on segregation of waste materal and recycling of those waste materials to clean the city and improve the sanitary conditions of people living in slums," said Mohta.

Speaking on the inauguration, Debasish Sen, who helped set up the Urban Forest, said, "Our environment is under severe threat of rapid degradation and pollution and no effort should be spared to heel mother earth and offer hope of a better life for our children and subsequent generations which are bound to carry the burden of this threat in their lifetime. The government of West Bengal is aware of the hazards of pollution to our environment and is willing to offer all help to such endeavours."

Several Corporations, civil society groups and concerned individuals have come up to support the activities of Green for Life and tilt date over 8,500 evergreen saplings have already been planted.