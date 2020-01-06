Pithe Puli Utsav 2020 was organised by Baghayatin Tarun Sangha in association with famous Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar on January 4 and 5. It was the third time that Sarkar collaborated with the club to celebrate this occasion. The members of the club use the eared money for social work. The celebration became even more interesting in the presence of actor Yash and Kanchan Mullick. Yash and Priyanka will next be seen in director Sujit Mondal's untiled movie