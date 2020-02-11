Photographic Journey

'A House for Mr. Yabako', an exhibition organised at India International Centre by the artist Peeyush Sekhsaria presents a journey of the Nubian Vault, starting from a chance discovery by Hassan Fathy in a Nubian village, north of the Sahara in Egypt. The talk is based on the artist's personal journeys and face to face interactions in Burkina Faso, Niger, Egypt and India and will trace the journey of the 3300 year old Nubian Vault from Nubia to the architecture of Hassan Fathy and from there to Central Asia (Uzbekistan) and even Nalanda in the 7th century, followed by the modern era.

As part of this exhibition, there will be a talk in Annexe Lecture Room II on February 15 from 6:30 pm on the topic 'Around the World in a Nubian Vault'.

When: February 12 to 18; Where: India International Centre

Timing: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm