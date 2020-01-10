Perfect your online dating profile

With Valentine's Day ahead of us, and the Singles Sunday behind us, the online dating season this year has begun and is picking up pace. A dating and social networking platform says that people are looking to connect during this time more than ever, and shares some tips to rock the season. Here are a few ways in which the members can turn their profiles into ones that get noticed and gives them the best chance to connect in a meaningful way.

Make first photo stand out

It was found that showing off your smile, your eyes (without sunglasses) and your whole face (without a Snapchat filter) make a positive first impression. Make sure it's only you in this first photo. It's great to include photos with your friends too, but you want your potential matches to know just who it is they'll be swiping right on when they land on your profile.

Keep highlight reel real

Your photos are all about showcasing slices of your actual life, especially the slices you'd like to share with someone. If you're adventurous, show that off by including that great picture of you cliff-diving in Majorca. If your dog is the center of your world, include a cute snap of you and the pup.

Using three or more profile photos increases your chance of matching by 31 per cent.

Less is not more

Don't leave your profile blank. This is your opportunity to show off your amazing sense of humor and let your next potential match get to know a little bit about you. Everyone loves a funny, quirky profile. Remember to keep it positive. For guys who are looking for a date, asking a question in your profile that a woman can answer as her first message to you is always a good idea.

Show what makes you stand out

Give specific examples or anecdotes that show your matches what sets you apart. Lots of people are fun, outgoing, adventurous, love to travel, or enjoy being active. If you like to cook, what's your favorite dish to make? Have you been to a great concert or festival recently? What's your favourite local spot on a Saturday night?

Ask a trusted BFF for advice

Sometimes we can be our own worst critics, and our friends – both men and women – can help us see things we might miss. Ask them how they might describe you, or the things about you that stand out the most. Allow your closest confidantes to take a look at your camera roll or Instagram and help select some great photos, too. It's been scientifically proven that letting someone else choose your profile photo results in more matches.

Making the first move

Research has found that you're less likely to get a match if you just say "hey" when kicking off a conversation.

So, make sure to create the right profile before you jump into the pool looking for a potential match.