Patnaik inaugurates Adani KISS Tribal Residential School

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, inaugurated the Adani-KISS Tribal Residential School at Bankishole, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha on January 8, 2020. On this occasion Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group; Sudam Marandi, Minister, Revenue and Disaster Management, Govt. of Odisha; Bishweswar Tudu, Member of Parliament (LS), Mayurbhanja; Sarojini Hembram, Member of Parliament (RS); Prakash Soren, MLA, Baripada; Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation; Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Dr. Achyutananda Samanta, Founder, KISS and KIIT were Present.



Addressing the gathering Patnaik said, education is empowerment and the real transformation is possible only through education. The work of KISS and its founder Dr Samanta for the empowerment of tribals through education is really praiseworthy. Patnaik thanked KISS authority and Adani Group for establishment of Adani-KISS tribal residential school in Mayurbhanj district.

Addressing the gathering Dr Priti Adani said, Education is the most powerful tool for social transformation. Adani Foundation is happy to strengthen the education scenario in the far off tribal areas of Odisha by partnering with the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

In his welcome address Dr Achyuta Samanta said 28 years back KISS took initiatives to include tribal community in the main stream of the society through education, which has been proved successfully today. Now KISS is the largest tribal institution and the first Tribal University in the world.

Dr Samanta said, many tribal organisations and intellectuals requested me many times to open a branch in Mayurbhanj district for under privileged and poor tribal children. Today their requests have been fulfilled. The poor tribal students of Mayurbhaj district will get quality education in Adani-KISS residential School. In the first phase fifteen hundred students of Mayurbhanj district will be enrolled from standard I to XII. The pass out students of standard XII from Adani-KISS can pursue their higher education in KISS Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Also it has been decided by KISS, that only the candidates of Mayurbhanj will get employment in Adani-KISS.

On this occasion a 50 beded hospital in Adani-KISS campus was inaugurated by Dr Priti G Adani. The hospital will serve the students, staff of Adani-KISS as well as the common people of Mayurbhanj district. The 24 x 7 hour hospital is managed by the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

As many as 20 thousand people from across Mayurbhanj witnessed the programme.