Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia felicitated by 'Sarvottam Samman'

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' 'Sarvottam Samman' was presented to Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia at 'Behala Classical Festival' on March 22, 2022.

'Sarvottam Samman' was instituted by 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' to honour the living legends who have excelled in their spheres of life and have risen to great heights, inspiring younger generations to rise and shine.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Begum Parveen Sultana, Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt and Violin Virtuoso L Subramaniam were some of the recipients in previous years.

This year, it is Indian classical flautist par excellence, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia who was felicitated. Doing the honours were Pandit Tejendra Narayan and star percussionist Bickram Ghosh along with Bakul Saha and Rupak Saha, directors of 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers'.

"This honour is really very special for me because it is being presented in my beloved Kolkata, the cultural capital of India and a city that has given me so much", said Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

He added, "I take this opportunity to thank the culture-conscious people of Kolkata for their love and affection and 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' for making it happen."

"It is really an honour to present this year's 'Sarvottam Samman' to Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, who is indeed a flautist par excellence and truly a legend in his lifetime," said Pandit Tejendra Narayan.

He added, "I also take this opportunity to congratulate 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' for such a commendable initiative."

"I feel privileged to present this honour to a very accomplished artiste who has strong roots in his gharana of classical Indian music and has made an indelible mark in the genre with his signature style," said star percussionist Bickram Ghosh.

Rupak Saha said, "We have always taken our pursuit of excellence beyond the four walls of the jewellery showrooms and through various initiatives, celebrated all that is really 'gold' in our society."

" 'Sarvottam Samman' has always been very special for us because, with the felicitation of solitaires like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, we feel blessed by the glow of their knowledge, experience and presence," he added.

Bakul Saha, Director, 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers', said it with flowers and thanked everybody on stage for gracing the occasion with their august presence.