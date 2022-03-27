NSD produces the play 'Abhijnanashakuntalam'

The National School of Drama's Repertory Company, a wing of National School of Drama, the premier institute of dramatic arts in the country, produced the play 'Abhijnanashakuntalam' by Kalidasa on March 27, 2022.

This play is directed strictly under the classical style as referred and beautifully described in 'Natyashastra', our Panchamaveda, in 500 BC.

We have a rich theatre tradition in our country, which needs to be explored. In this style, one can create a Shakespearean play, Kabuki or Moliere's play. This is a humble beginning to explore the possibility of reintroducing as a medium of expression in urban theatre.

Direction, music and set were done by Professor Vidushi Rita Ganguly. She has been successful in getting the astonishing voices of our country - O S Arun and Illangu. The flute and shehnai were played by Pandit Rajendra Prasanna.

Professor Vidushi Rita Ganguly, a well-known classical singer herself, has maintained classicism through music, instruments and classical 'abhinaya'. The set was based upon ideas of 'Vikrishtamadhyama' as described in 'Natyashastra'.