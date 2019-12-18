Need to blend knowledge with joy: M Venkaiah Naidu

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Nivas, Shimla, has organised Sixth Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Lecture (RTML) on 'Vision for New India' by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India on December 17, at IGNCA Auditorium, New Delhi.



Addressing the inaugural session on 'Vision for New India', Professor Kapil Kapoor, Chairman, IIAS, said, "In Indian culture, 'Yog' has always been given more importance than 'Bhog'. It is the reflection is of our cultural values and life ethos. Currently, Indian consciousness is lying under and hidden behind many layers of ignorance."

"The true 'Vision of the New India' is to dig those layers and bring the reality out," he added.

While delivering Sixth RTML, Vice Prisident M Venkaiah Naidu touched diverse range of issues related with the society. He said: "The word 'Hindu' is deeply associated with our culture and civilisational ethos. Today, we also have to protect, promote and propagate our languages. The leadership, literature, cinema, drama, poetry, religious heads and organizations have moat basic and moral responsibility to guide the people. We need to bring in these elements of spontaneity, creativity and aesthetic sensibility into our education system. We need to blend knowledge with joy."

He further added "Rabindranath Tagore wrote prolifically. His views on various themes like education, nature, nationalism, internationalism, feminism, religion, language, caste system, reflect the astonishing range of his multi-faceted genius. While the dream of Mahatma Gandhi was to recognize the unrecognized, reach to the unreached and fund the unfunded. And I'm pleased to say that 'Vision for the New India' includes all that marginalized part of our society."

On this occasion the book titled 'Swami Vivekananda: Hinduism and India's Road to Modernity' authored by Professor Makarand R Paranjape was also released by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

