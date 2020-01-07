NCC Republic Day camp 2020 commences

The NCC Republic Day (RD) Camp 2020, commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment on January 1, 2020. Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, AVSM, Director General National Cadet Corps, addressed the cadets and officials on the occasion. He called upon the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity in the Camp.



The aim of the Republic Day Camp, is to provide an exposure, to the rich culture and traditions of our nation, through important events that take place in the National Capital during the run up to the Republic Day, as well as to enhance the personal traits of the cadets by strengthening their value system. Cadets attending the camp, participate in a number of activities like cultural competitions, National Integration Awareness Programme and various Institutional Training Competitions. This varied and demanding array of activities culminates with the Prime Minister's rally on January 28, 2020.

A total of 2155 Cadets, including 710 girl cadets, drawn from all 28 States and 9 Union Territories of the country, are participating in this one-month long camp. This includes Cadets from Jammu & Kashmir, from Ladakh and 120 cadets from the North Eastern Region (NER). The camp, in fact, portrays a reflection of 'mini India'. The camp will be visited by a number of dignitaries, including Prime Minister, Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief Minister of Delhi and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

While speaking to the media, the Director General highlighted the major achievements of the NCC in youth empowerment, nation building, social awareness campaigns, community development, environment protection, sports and adventure.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra also mentioned that the training philosophy of the cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of our youth and expectations of the society. The focus is now on personality development, leadership traits and improving soft skills of the cadets, so as to equip them for future challenges.

DG NCC also highlighted that he has signed MoUs with 10 countries for Youth Exchange Programme. However, to give cadets a wider exposure, Youth Exchange Programme with seven more countries is an advanced stage of approval. He emphasised, that the NCC is committed to grooming our youth into responsible, citizens, who would contribute immensely in nation building.