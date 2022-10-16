Music for Harmony - Spreading the message of peace through music

The inaugural session of the Noble Art Documentation and Development (NADD) Foundation's multi-city classical music fest 'Music for Harmony 2022-23' was recently held at Triveni Kala Sangam, supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The concert featured two 'jugalbandi' performances - 'Flute Jugalbandi' and 'Instrumental Jugalbandi (Sitar and Sarad)'. The concert was a part of cultural activities undertaken to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to spread the message of harmony and peace through the vibrant medium of music.

The evening began with the performance of 'Flute Jugalbandi' by Rajesh Prasanna and Ritesh Prasanna. They were accompanied by Pandit Lalit Kumar on tabla. The concluding presentation of the evening was an 'Instrumental Jugalbandi (Sitar and Sarad)' performance by Pandit Manoj Kedia and Pandit Mormukut Kedia. They were accompanied by Pandit Durjay Bhaumik on tabla.

Eminent personalities of the capital Rajendra Prasanna, bureaucrat and vocalist Pandit Sunil Kulkarni, social activist Nirbhay Narula, renowned journalist Medha, renowned Hindi writer and critic Shashi Prabha Tiwari were among the special guests of the event.

In its ninth year, the concert series was a brainchild of eminent recitalist and soloist Pandit Durjay Bhaumik, who is also a founder of the NADD Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

"We organise these concerts every year and tour different states over a couple of months with several celebrated artistes from the Indian musical fraternity. Secondly, we always try to familiarise the artistes of remote locations of a particular city to the national and international audience through these reach-out activities," said the recitalist.

NADD Foundation, which has travelled to Indore, Shimla, Nainital, Haldwani, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chapra, Jhansi, Mumbai, Puducherry, Vadodara, Surat, Ranchi, Kolkata, Jodhpur and New Delhi with the 'Music for Harmony' concerts so far, continues to engage in philanthropic activities to further the propagation of Indian classical music among the masses.