Music fest promotes solidarity, harmony

To maintain the solidarity and to demonstrate richness of Indian culture, on the eve of 157th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Le Rythme & Rythme School of Music organised The Youth Festival – Colours of India at Kamani Auditorium. Lot of eminent personalities of Indian music including Bharat Natyam Guru Padmabhusan Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan were present on this occasion. Renowned thinker Indresh was the chief guest of the event.



Besides the performances of the students of Rythme School of Music, the programme was ornamented with the jugalbandi between shehnai maestro Pandit Rajendra Prasanna and violin maestro Dr Santosh Nahar. The programme was in the memory of Pandit Jwala Prasad.

Rini Mukherjee paid tribute through a thumri 'Lagenehi chute Ram chahejiya jai'. Her euphonious renditions enthralled the audience. Another presentation 'Mystical Forest' explored various experiences, activities, emotions, rituals and relationships of the inhabitants of the forest. Ganesa Natyalaya presented Bharatanatyam which was choreographed by Padmabhusan Guru Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan.

Le Rythme presented Colours of Bengal, an assortment of different form of traditional dances and songs to depict the glories of Bengal and to pay tribute to the legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Satyajit Ray, Hemant Kumar and others.

The programme ended with the fascinating vocal performances by Padmabhusan Begum Parween Sultana. She started with Raag Maru Bihag ek Taal and drut teen taal Solah Matra . Parveen Sultana captivated the audience with her popular 'bhawani dayani' raga. Her performance reflected the richness of Patiala Gharana to which she belongs. Begum Parween Sultana was accompanied by Ustad Akram Khan on Tabla and Dr Vinay Mishra in Harmonium.