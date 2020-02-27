Music-dance treat

Indian Cancer Society's annual program 'Vrindavan' will be held today (February 28), 7-9 pm at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. This year, Padmashri Shovana Narayan and Padmashri Geeta Chandran will be joining in to perform. They will display the pan-India devotion to the Lord Krishna through their respective dance forms from North and South India.

Entry is on first come first serve basis

Indian Cancer society, which is one of the oldest health related NGO's in the country, organises annual fund raising series 'Artistes Against Cancer' – raising funds to cover gaps in specific funding, on transport for their dedicated volunteers and admin costs.

Besides Padmashri Shovana Narayan (Kathak) and Padmashri Geeta Chandran (Bharatanatyam), Guru Srivatsa Goswami will introduce the relevance of Vrindavan.

The aim of this concert is to highlight the issues surrounding a wide spectrum disease like cancer and support Indian Cancer Society's goal of spreading awareness and cancer screening at very nominal rates to the general public of Delhi NCR region.

Guru Dr Shovana Narayan

Guru Dr Shovana Narayan, a name synonymous with Kathak, is the celebrated outstanding doyenne of this art form. Her performances have earned her the reputation of being not only a mesmerising performer and Guru but also a silent social activist and crusader, a path breaker, a role model and a motivational speaker. With several international collaborative and philosophical works under her belt, she is multi-hued with soliloquies, operas, films, as author, and researcher.

Geeta Chandran

A celebrated artist-performer, teacher, choreographer, Geeta Chandran has synthesised the knowledge she received from a galaxy of eminent gurus to imprint Bharatanatyam with her personal vision of the dance. In her dance presentations Geeta skilfully weaves abstract notions of joy, beauty, values, aspirations, myth and spirituality.