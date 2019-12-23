Much-awaited craft bazaar of the year is back

A fortnight of cultural performances and an event to celebrate Indian art, crafts and textiles, Dastkari Haat Samiti returns with the much awaited crafts bazaar of the year. It is nothing less than a confluence of more than 200 artisans and master craftsmen from all parts of India.



The 34th edition of the Annual Craft Bazaar by Dastkari Haat Samiti will be set up at Dilli Haat, INA from January 1-15, 2020. Dastkari Haat Samiti, an NGO, works at the grass-roots with artisans across India to revive and promote traditional crafts and dying traditions of the country.

Jaya Jaitly, the founder president of Dastkari Haat Samiti has revolutionised the crafts industry by working with craftsmen across India, especially women, thereby providing them a platform to exhibit their work. With her support, they have been able to become mainstream wage earners of the society. Dastkari Haat Craft Bazar at Dilli Haat, INA organised and presented by Jaya Jaitly brings forth an exquisite collection of crafts directly from the workshops of craftsmen.

The distinctive line-up of the 15 day event include Craft and Skill Exchange program with Bangladesh, supported by the O/o Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles. The workshop will begin from 2nd January with Bangladeshi artisans who excel in work paired with their Indian counterparts Tahera Begum, Bangladesh and Alima Khatun, West Bengal, Nakshi Kantha, Suniti Kar, Bangladesh,, Umar Daraz, New Delhi, Handmade Paper Shwettaj Jahan Tithi, Bangladesh, Kalpana Das, West Bengal, Fabric Jewellery Md Harun, Bangladesh, Shivkumari, UP, Bamboo basket weaver, Joshna Begum, Bangladesh, Shanti Paswan, New Delhi Paper products. The innovative art pieces thus created will be displayed in the last two days.

Jaya Jaitly – President of Dastkari Haat Samiti shares, "To present genuine craftspeople and authentic crafts is our pride and joy. If our bazaar spreads happiness among our craftspeople and visitors our objectives are achieved. Every year we try do better. Do support our efforts by engaging with and enjoying our crafts bazaar".

What to expect

Delhi's crafts connoisseurs and art collectors look forward to attending Dastkari Haat Craft Bazar at Dilli Haat, INA, their favorite venue opposite INA market.

For the event, Dilli Haat will be bedecked with imagery with spotlight on the intricacy of hand-crafted products and the importance of sustainable livelihoods.

One can expect 200 new artisans such as hand-made products crafted from recycled cloth, basketry crafted from bamboo and recycled material, and Kantha embroidery work unique to the eastern regions of the Indian subcontinent, especially Bangladesh. Visitors can appreciate traditional crafts along with innovations that give craftsmen a new repertoire.

Explore an array of time-honoured crafts such as Pattachitra paintings (Odisha), Madhubani Art (Mithila region), mat weaving, Picchwai paintings with origins in the Deccan, Inlay wood carvings, new brocades from Mubarakpur, organic and natural-dyed saris from Kutch, finest embroideries from Gujarat, natural-dyed fabrics from Akola, jewellery, saris and garments based on gamchhas of Bengal.

Also on display will be some priceless Kotpad weaves from tribal weavers of the Mirgan community in Odisha, Paper Machie and wood work from Madhya Pradesh.

These and many more such hand-crafted antiquities and surprises can be bought, cherished, and appreciated with friends and family.

Dastkari Haat Craft Bazar at Dilli Haat is known for its vivacious selection of cultural performances. This time you can find:

Mushtaq Ahmed from Varanasi who makes and plays the flute with equal ease. Eager customers who buy his flutes can expect a generous lesson or two in playing the instrument free of cost from the maestro.

Mooralala Marwada, a Sufi folk singer from Janana village of Kutch (Gujarat)will brings alive the poetry of Kabir, Mirabai, Ravidas and others.

Bhawani Kalindi (West Bengal) will be leading a group of Chhau dancers.

Rajasthani Folk Performers will offer folk songs and entertaining dances.