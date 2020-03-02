Mobile app 'Humsafar' to deliver diesel at doorstep

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar launched 'Humsafar' a mobile application based,



diesel at doorstep service for bulk and stationed equipment users in the National Capital Region (NCR) on March 2.

'Humsafar' designed to deliver diesel anytime at doorstep will provide its fuel delivery services to housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets and other bulk buyers of diesel in various NCR cities include Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Hapur, Kundli, Manesar,

Bahdurgarh and Rohtak.

"The oil and gas sector remains strategically important for the country and is ripe for disruption. Innovative tech ideas like 'Humsafar' will bring new technology as well as generate employment that will positively impact the economy as well as the bulk consumers of diesel" said Santosh

Gangwal while launching the mobile APP.

'Humsafar' diesel at doorstep service is fast , safe and easy to use diesel delivery service and ensures hassle-free supply of fuel to end-users by avoiding unnecessary fuel spillage, unsafe handling of fuel in containers/barrels and pilferage too. Once the customer places his order, the requirement is forwarded to the bowsers (delivery truck) nearest to the customer location with customer details for swift delivery.

'Humsafar' is innovative idea of Delhi-based startup and fully legalised, certified and safety tested diesel door

delivery system. It has entered into agreements with oil companies and petrol pumps locally. The Tech startup ensures both, quantity and quality and commits fuel delivery within 8 working hours. The startup has large number of partner petrol pumps and bowsers on wheels which give the customers the requisite Confidence.

"Once the order is placed, Humsafar delivery vehicles, which are compliant to the petroleum and explosives safety organisation standards, will bring fuel to the pre-set destination. In addition, the truck is enabled with geo-fencing technology to keep it locked till it reaches the set location." Goel said

"The fuel dispenser is equipped with fire extinguishers and safety cones among others for demarcation of the delivery area. Diesel is delivered at the day's running price including taxes applicable in the state" said Aggarwal.

Apart from National capital Samridhi has introduced its diesel doorstep service in NCR including Panipat, Karnal, Gurugram, Manesar Rewari etc also and plans to expand this across India.