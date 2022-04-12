Merlin Group presents its fashion show at Merlin 5th Avenue

Merlin Group, the leading real estate conglomerates in India, presented a dazzling fashion show christened 'Fiesta' at Merlin 5th Avenue, the newly constructed fashion condominium at Mahisbhathan, near Sector V, Salt Lake to celebrate the completion and formal handover of the possession to the residents of the 5th Avenue.

16 residents of Merlin 5th Avenue were groomed to walk the ramp clad in Indo western attire. Six models, namely Tamori Chowdhury, Popi Bera, Suvanita Paul, Mohuya Sen, Ria Biswas and Anamika walked the ramp with the amateurs. The entire show was styled and choreographed by Madhabilata Mitra, former Sananda Tilottama, a renowned model, trainer and grooming expert from Kolkata.

Actor Priyanka Sarkar graced the show as the showstopper and guest of honour. Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group was also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Saket Mohta said, "It was quite heartening to watch the residents of the Merlin 5th Avenue walking on the ramp with aplomb like professional models only. Merlin 5th Avenue was my dream project as we envisaged it as a fashion condominium named after the most expensive fashion high street beside Manhattan in New York City. Today, Merlin 5th Avenue boasts ultra-stylish lifestyle apartments overlooking a serene lake. Merlin Group is coming up with a host of new projects in Sector V and New Town in near future and we will always deliver class married with quality."

Saket Mohta presented awards in 14 categories, which were 'The Best Power style Couple', 'The Best Congenial Couple with Smile', 'The Best Couple with Power Chemistry', 'The Best Dressed Couple', 'The Best Runway Couple', 'The Best Photogenic Couple', 'The Most Romantic Couple', 'Truly Awesome Couple', 'The Best Confident Couple', 'The Most Alluring Couple', 'The Most Sensible Couple', 'Best Complementing Couple' and 'Best Innovatively Styled Couple'. 'The Most Stylish Couple of the Evening' was the final award.