Master your lipstick game with these top tricks!
A well-applied lipstick is the heart of your makeup. Read on to learn how to perfect it
Lipstick is considered to be the statement makeup product for women since ages. Some tips and tricks from makeup experts can help you wear lipstick perfectly.
Lip liner is a must
If you are looking for a perfect fuller and bold lips, the most important trick is to apply lip liner carefully which will prevent your lipstick from getting untidy helping you reshape it.
Use lip scrub before lipstick
The most essential tips to keep your lips hydrated that can be achieved by applying a lip scrub on your lips before lipstick for soft and hydrated lips.
Go bold with red
Hot red is considered to be the iconic pick for any occasion by majority of women and red is one of the shade that suits almost every skin tone. It is that one sensuous shade which goes well with every outfit. Velvet matte lipsticks in some amazing shades of red will definitely be an add-on to your party makeup look.
Shades of pink
For women planning to wear pink, different lustrous shades of pink can work amazing with every outfit. Pink lip colours exude a feminine vibe and bring an instant fresh look. The pink lip stain is currently the favorite pick for the ladies.
Shimmery shades
The glittery makeup is back in trend with even more sparkly now! Metallic lipsticks can also be a good option for the shimmery lipstick look.
Tinge of tangerine
The orange hues makes one of the versatile lip colors as they make you look wedding ready without looking too bold and loud. Depending on the shade of orange it can be teamed up with different colours.
Deep browns
A deep brown lipstick is the perfect combination of edgy and elevated and it is obviously bold enough to earn a few compliments at your gathering! If you are planning to go for a shimmery gold or smoky eye look, this lip color will act as a perfect finishing look to the whole makeup.
