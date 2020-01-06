Manifestation of the artists
The 6th edition of 'Vision'20', a group exhibition by 12 artists has started at AIFACS, New Delhi. The participating artists include Ajay Ghose, Biswapati Maity, Gautam Pramanik, Jyoti Prasad Mallick, Karna Puri, Manoj Sarkar, Rabindranath Choudhury, Saroj Basu among others. Later, the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata will organise the exhibition from February 7 to 13. When: January 3 – 9; Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society; Timings: 11 am – 7 pm
