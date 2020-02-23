Makeup tips to cover your stretch marks

Stretch marks may be a fact of life, and while they're certainly nothing to be ashamed of, there may be times where you'd like your stretch marks to be out of sight.

Whether there's a special occasion you're getting all dolled up for or you simply want to feel your most confident on the beach,

the right makeup products can be used to cover stretch marks temporarily. Here are some tips shared by makeup experts.

Colour correct

You can easily neutralise any unwanted tones on your hair or skin. When it comes to covering stretch marks, it's important to consider their tone. If your stretch marks are older, you may not need to colour correct them as they're likely already flesh-toned, albeit lighter than the rest of your skin.

Use full-coverage foundation

Of course, a full-coverage foundation is essential for covering stretch marks. Choose a full-coverage formula that contains high-load pigments and can cover everything from scars to hyperpigmentation.

Set your makeup

After expertly covering your stretch marks, you wouldn't want your makeup to budge throughout the day. To keep everything in place and get an extra boost of coverage, use a fluffy powder brush to sweep on a setting powder.