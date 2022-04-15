Madhumita, Sunita are regional brand ambassadors for Senco

Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest organised jewellery retail players of Eastern India today roped in renowned Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar and the popular Assamese actress and dancer, Sunita Kaushik as its regional ambassadors.

As part of its 'Hyperlocal' approach, Senco Gold and Diamonds took this big

decision. This will further establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of the brand in east and north-eastern regions.

Bollywood actor and model Kiara Advani has been Senco's main brand ambassador since October 2021.

While Madhumita Sarcar of Bojhena Se Bojhena fame will promote the brand in West Bengal through a campaign which will go live on the occasion of Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year; Sunita Kaushik will portray the legacy of the brand and its wide range of exquisite jewellery collections in the North Eastern states of Assam and Tripura around the same time as Bohag Bihu, a widely celebrated festival in the state of Assam and regions around it.

Speaking on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Head - Design and Marketing, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, "With a legacy of more than five decades and roots in the east, it was a natural choice for us to on-board regional brand ambassadors for West Bengal and Assam as part of the first phase of our "Hyperlocal" strategy. We are delighted to have leading ladies of the cine world - Madhumita Sarcar and Sunita Kaushik as our brand ambassadors. I am sure our customers in the region will like

and connect with our campaigns planned across platforms like print, outdoor, digital and TV featuring the two celebrities"

Actress Madhumita Sarcar also shared her views at the event and said, "It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed, and brings out the essence of Bengal beautifully."

Actress Sunita Kaushik said "This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand in the North East for the brand."

Senco offers a diverse jewellery collection, including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery and studded jewellery. The company's brands include Everlite focused on light-weight jewellery and Gossip, the silver and costume jewellery brand. It has also launched D'Signia showrooms in India which offers a premium jewellery retail shopping experience. Their Aham collection of jewellery caters to men and Vivaha collection is the premium designer wedding jewellery range.

Senco Gold and Diamonds has announced the Borshoboron and Bohag Bihu offer which is available across 127 Senco Gold & Diamonds' showrooms and online channels till May 8, 2022.