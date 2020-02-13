Level up your fashion game at Senco's light weight jewellery store

To celebrate Valentine's Week and give jewellery lovers a delightful shopping and gifting experience, Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retail chains of India and headquartered in Kolkata, recently launched its first ever light weight jewellery store – 'Everlite' in Kolkata. The store was inaugurated by Sanjay Banerjee, Chief General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Senco Gold and Diamonds in a glittering event, which also witnessed a mesmerising live musical performance by the famous Bangla band Paraspathar with a bouquet of popular love songs.



Everlite, the store spanning across 700 sq. ft. is located at first floor of Acropolis Mall. This store offers a signature collection of rings, ear-studs, chains and pendants in diamond and gold. This pocket friendly light weight signature collection's price starts from INR 2000. Everlite collection and Gossip Collection which can be used as part of daily wear as well as party wear are available at this store.

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, "We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our first ever light weight jewellery store – 'Everlite' in Kolkata. Today's generation prefers light weight jewellery which upscales one's attire at every occasion. Here at this Everlite store customers will surely be spoilt for choice, choosing from statement earrings, cocktail rings, pretty pendants and stunning necklaces and for all kind of occasions. This store will provide customers perfect jewellery for every occasion, superior craftsmanship and unique design sensibilities that caters to the varied needs of the customers from different regions."