Las Vegas to host 40th North American Bengali Conference

North American Bengali Conference (Uttar America Banga Sammelan) is popular known as NABC. It all started in 1981 when the members of Cultural Association of Bengal (CAB) started a small cultural conference in New York. NABC, this year, will fall into its 40th year. The glorious history of NABC is taken aloft because of the relentless effort by the Bengali practicing people living in North America.



NABC leverages the distinguished audience and a widespread mix of personalities to discuss issues affecting the NRI community including cultural identity, the future of the community, its role in an increasingly dynamic and globalized economy and engaging the next generation. There is plenty of networking opportunities, social gatherings, re-unions, film screenings, literary readings and cultural performances, drama play, all dealing with Bengali culture.

The event will feature several thousand attendees from all across the world; business forum on emerging trends and issues; Next Gen forum for the youth; healthcare forum with internationally acclaimed personalities; trade show to showcase a wide variety of products and merchandise from the US, India and Bangladesh; South Asian music from all genres – a bouquet of folk, classical, contemporary, and traditional, band and popular music, blending that with theater, stand-up comedy and colorful presentation of dance and choreography; Seminars and workshop on literature and topics; Bengali films and drama and related discussion, to name a few.

The goal of this year's Banga Sammelan is to shift the paradigm of the conference from a focus on socialisation and entertainment to an emphasis on the exchange of ideas to create a cohesive Bengali, inspire the next generation, and leave a legacy for the future. NABC 2020 plans to build on the history staging programs at The Westgate Resort Las Vegas. CAB Partner organisation from all over North America will join hand to make the 40th NABC celebration and 50th anniversary of CAB a grand success.