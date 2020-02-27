Largest congregation to built a sustainable future begins

South Asia's largest exhibition on HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) Industry; ACREX India 2020, organised by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) and produced by Nürnberg Messe India begins at India Expo Mart Limited, Greater Noida. The 3-day mega show was inaugurated by the officials of ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning) with a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony which was followed by officials watering plants at the venue to promote the vision of shudh vaayu (clean air). The 21st edition of the pioneer exhibition which focuses on indoor air quality, sustainable buildings and HVAC technology will witness worldwide involvement of exhibitors and visitors from over 25 countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Ukraine and USA.



In regards to clean air and IAQ, a live exhibit titles 'Shudh Vaayu Deergh Aayu' (Trans: Clean air, Long life) focusing on advanced techniques of designing new homes featuring mechanical systems that support and accentuate natural ventilation were presented during the show. Attendees were enlightened about how through mechanical means and HVAC systems, indoor airborne pollutants coming from indoor sources can be eliminated or diluted and how it reduces the level of contaminants and improves Indoor Air Quality.

"As we showcase this exhibit to architects, builders, home-owners and policy makers in the government sector, we can help improve the lives and health of our fellow citizens by advocating for formulation of suitable policies and guidelines. The special SVDA Live Experience Centre is an exclusive show-and-tell form of exhibit. A power-packed delegation of international association heads during ACREX India 2020 the largest international exhibitor presence to date will ensure that India and ACREX India is aggressively promoted internationally." says Sushil K Choudhury, Chairman ACREX India 2020.

Commenting on the opportunities that ACREX India offers, Sonia Prashar, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India quoted "The Indian HVAC &R market is quickly racing to surpass the USD 6 Billion mark in the next five years making it imperative for every manufacturer in the international market to vie for a space in the Indian sub-continent. ACREX India 2020 creates a valuable platform for all connected to the HVAC & R industry to reach relevant stakeholders and decision makers."

With mounting numbers of tall buildings, shopping malls/centres, and smart city development in the nation is credited for the expanding Indian HVAC market which is likely to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2024.