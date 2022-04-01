Lalit Kala Akademi announces 20 Lalit Kala Akademi Awards

The National Exhibition of Art organised annually by the Lalit Kala Akademi is one of the most prestigious event in the calendar of Indian art fraternity. The 62nd National Exhibition of Art being held this year exhibits the artistic brilliance and is also a platform to give appreciation and recognition to outstanding artists on a nationwide scale. The works on display have emerged on the forefront both in terms of material application and aesthetic appeal. The exhibition covers artworks from a broad range of mediums such as paintings, sculptures, graphics, photographs, drawings, installation and mixed media.

The selection of the artworks was done on the basis of the quality of execution, freshness of images, innovative use of materials, novel application of colour and originality of stylistic markers in the works.

A total of twenty awardees have been selected by tge esteemed panel of two tier jury. The winners are Anand Narayan Dabli, Bhola Kumar, Devesh Upadhyay, Digbijayee Khatua, Ghanshyam Kahar, Jagan Mohan Penuganti, Jintu Mohan Kalita, Kusum Pandey, Laxmipriya Panigrahi among others.

Each awardee will be honoured with a plaque, a shawl and a prize money of two lakh.

The jury of this exhibition comprised of distinguished artists and critics across the spectrum.

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will confer the Akademi awards to the winners on April 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G.Kishan Reddy, Culture Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will also grace the award function at Vigyan Bhawan.

62nd National Exhibition of Art will be inaugurated by Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G.Kishan Reddy on April 9, 2022 in the Galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi in the gracious presence of guest of Honour Culture Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Culture Minister of State for External Affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi.

Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Uma Nanduri said, "After a long period of Covid-19 pandemic, this exhibition on national level will encourage the artist. In this year the number of awards have been increased from 15 to 20. I congratulate all the award winners."