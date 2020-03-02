KVIC to spins employment and weaving prosperity in India

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the employment opportunities across India under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program(PMEGP).



The flagship employment generation scheme of the

Government of India, PMEGP running under the aegis of Ministry of MSME, is spinning a new success story every day.

Highlighting the importance of PMEGP scheme, Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "India is passing through a transitional phase from developing nation to a developed nation. We aim not only to provide employment at the doorstep, but also to encourage the traditional artisans, self help groups and educated unemployed to build enterprise of their dreams. This scheme also helps prevent migration of unskilled workers to urban areas."

Saxena added, "Aligned with the Digital India doctrine of the Prime Minister, KVIC, launched an integrated PMEGP online portal developed by IT team of KVIC in July 2015 to promote more number of small and medium enterprises in rural and urban areas. Before 2015, on an average, KVIC used to receive less than 1,00,00 applications yearly however after the launch of the online portal we receive an average 4,00,000 applications annually ,this itself shows the popularity of the scheme".

"This year i e 2019-20 we aim to break this record and aim to establish 77, 000 projects and disburse Rs 2,400 Crore of margin money giving employability to more than 6 lakh people. This, in spite of the fact that KVIC could not implement the PMEGP

program due to model code of conduct imposed by the

Election Commission between March 10 to May 26 2019",

Saxena said.

KVIC being the nodal agency for PMEGP receives funds from the Ministry of MSME, helps in the identification and screening of deserving candidates then releases the funds to the Corporation Bank, a nodal bank approved by the Ministry of MSME, which then after releases it to the Financing Banks for releasing to respective beneficiaries in transparent disbursement mechanism.