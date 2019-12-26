KVIC revives livelihood in Tripura

Khadi and Village Industries Commission(KVIC), which has reinforced its presence in the remotest parts of India with the help of its livelihood generation programs such as Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Program and Empowerment of Leather Artisans, organised a mega equipment distribution and capacity building program in the second largest city of North-East, Agartala, on December 23, 2019.



To commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to support the weaker section of the society in Agartala, KVIC organised a distribution of 1000 Bee Boxes, 100 Pottery Wheels and 100 Advanced Leather Tool kits to 100 Farmers, 100 Potters and 100 Leather Artisans, in which Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb was Chief Guest, in presence of Chairman, KVIC VK Saxena.

Complementing the efforts of KVIC, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "This mega equipment distribution and Capacity Building drive will create a livelihood and will provide employment to 700 people. Tripura is one of the geographically isolated state and has innumerable number of challenges that the current government is working upon. Programs like Honey Mission, Empowerment of Leather Artisans and Kumhar Sashaktikaran Mission not only instill self-confidence but acts as a much required boost to strengthen weaker section of the society. It is an endeavor to reach out to maximum number of people and help them achieve a life of respect and dignity", he said.

V K Saxena, Chairman KVIC said, "Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister, our endeavor is to provide livelihood opportunities as well as alternate source of income to the rural farmers and other artisans, who otherwise adopt to menial labor or migrate to big towns or cities. The objective of this event is not only to empower the rural artisans and help them gain confidence in bee keeping, pottery and leather artistry, but also improve their quality of life. Tripura has a lot of potential of Bee Keeping and Pottery because of large scale cultivation of rubber plants and use of traditional terracotta products in their households."

Event witnessed a huge turnout of artisans from districts of Agartala. 20% of the beneficiaries of the equipment distribution were women, and around 80% of beneficiaries belonged to marginalised communities.