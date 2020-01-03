KVIC opens first silk processing plant in Gujarat

Patola, the trademark Saree of Gujarat, is considered to be very costly and worn only by the Royals or the Aristocrat. Reason being the raw material that is silk yarn is purchased from Karnataka or West Bengal, where silk processing units are situated, thus increasing the cost of the fabric manifolds.



In a historic initiative taken by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a first Silk processing plant was inaugurated today at Surendranagar in Gujarat which would help cut down the cost of production of silk yarn drastically and increase the sale and availability of raw material for Gujarati Patola Sarees locally. The plant has been set up by a khadi institution at a cost of Rs 75 lack in which KVIC has contributeed Rs 60 lakh. The unit has employed 90 local women, 70 of which belong to the Muslim community.

Chairman, KVIC V K Saxena said, "Promoting the Indian crafts and culture has been the top most priority of KVIC since its inception. There could have been no better way to start the new year, than by inaugurating a one of a kind plant, where cocoons will be brought from Karnataka and West Bengal and silk yarn will be processed in house, thus reducing the cost of production and giving a major boost to the sale of famous Gujarati patola sarees–one of the most eminent symbol of Indian craftsmanship.

Khadi is the spirit of Indianness, the fabric of transformation. This is the transformation that Khadi seeks, and it is just the beginning."

Surendranagar district is a backward district in Gujarat where KVIC has invested Rs. 60 Lakhs to build the silk processing plant, in order to generate livelihood and boost sales of patola sarees by making silk more ready available at a low cost, for the Patola saree manufacturers in the nearby area.

Traditionally, every region in India has had its own unique weave for the silk saree. It is quite notable that patola silk saree is amongst the top five silk weaves which are desired in every Indian saree lover's wardrobe.

Appreciating the efforts of KVIC, Noor Fatima, the newly employed silk worker at the plant said, "This new year has brought a new life for me and my family. I used to work as a daily wager before and used to depend on my husband completely for minor needs. Now I can earn my living, earn my dignity and at the same time help in promotion of our traditional art and culture. I feel lucky to be a part of this initiative. KVIC has come as a savior for me, and for all the women worker engaged with the plant, who have now got a purpose in life." she said. The program was attended by local Member of Parliament Dr Mahendra Munjpara and Gujarat khadi board chairman Kushal Singh Paderia and representatives of many khadi institutions.