Kuchipudi evening
'Seher' and 'India International Centre' are jointly organising an evening of Kuchipudi by Ayana Mukherjee. Titled 'Nivedanam', the performance will be held this week. Ayana, a young Kuchipudi artist started her training at the age of 16 and completed her pre-degree and bachelor honours from Rabindrabharati University, Kolkata.
For last ten years she is learning and performing under Padmashri Guru Jayarama Rao and Vanashree Rao. She has extensively performed in several prestigious dance festival of India and abroad with her gurus and as a solo performer too.
Amongst those few noteworthy performances are 'Khajuraho Classical Dance Festival', 'Konark Dance Festival,' 'Uttar poorva Nrityotsav under Sangeet Natak Academy' 'Arambh series under Raza Foundation', Sharad Mahotsav Madhyapradesh', 'Gandhi Utsav Jaypur', 'Udayshankar Dance Festival, Kolkata', 'Festival of India, Canada' and more.
She has been awarded with several prestigious titles and endorses Kuchipudi amongst the youth through lecture demonstrations and workshops in both rural and urban areas.
When: January 16, 2020
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi
Timings: 6:30 pm onwards
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
TMC lashes out at Modi for making political speech from RKM...12 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
India to buy 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secy12 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Attack on campus pre-planned, V-C role should be...12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Three 'most wanted' Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi...12 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT