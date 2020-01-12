Kuchipudi evening

'Seher' and 'India International Centre' are jointly organising an evening of Kuchipudi by Ayana Mukherjee. Titled 'Nivedanam', the performance will be held this week. Ayana, a young Kuchipudi artist started her training at the age of 16 and completed her pre-degree and bachelor honours from Rabindrabharati University, Kolkata.

For last ten years she is learning and performing under Padmashri Guru Jayarama Rao and Vanashree Rao. She has extensively performed in several prestigious dance festival of India and abroad with her gurus and as a solo performer too.

Amongst those few noteworthy performances are 'Khajuraho Classical Dance Festival', 'Konark Dance Festival,' 'Uttar poorva Nrityotsav under Sangeet Natak Academy' 'Arambh series under Raza Foundation', Sharad Mahotsav Madhyapradesh', 'Gandhi Utsav Jaypur', 'Udayshankar Dance Festival, Kolkata', 'Festival of India, Canada' and more.

She has been awarded with several prestigious titles and endorses Kuchipudi amongst the youth through lecture demonstrations and workshops in both rural and urban areas.

When: January 16, 2020

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi

Timings: 6:30 pm onwards