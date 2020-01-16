KSCH organises a photography exhibition on 'Patachitra'

Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) is a social enterprise functioning at the grass root level for the permanent developmental changes of rural, urban and tribal areas of India. The society has started 'Folk-us' – a three day photography exhibition at Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, in collaboration with Indian Museum Kolkata.



Eminent artist Subhaprasanna Bhattacharjee, Shri Sidhartha Bahubalindra Member of Moina Garh Rajbari Purba Medinipur and Sayan Bhattacharya education director of Indian Museum at Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, inaugurated the exhibition on January 15 in the presence of eminent actors Mumtaz Sarkar and Mainak Banerjee.

KSCH had conceptualised the idea of Folk-us and organised a photography workshop in December 2019, to capture the traditional cultural heritage of Bengal namely 'Potchitra' at Nayagram, Pingla, West Medinipur. 20 photographers from different parts of West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Northeastern India as well as neighbouring country Bangladesh participated at the workshop. KSCH selected 43 photographs and organised this exhibition, which will go on till January 17, 2020.

Sourav Mukherjee, President and Founder of Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage (KSCH), said, "As we all know that our West Bengal Government has keen interest in promoting rural Folk art and crafts of Bengal in the world's market and already has taken numerous significant steps to develop this rural industry. We at KSCH have attempted to create a bridge to open the global market for our Bengal's poor artisans and we do believe that this unique exhibition will help to promote the art form along with the village and tradition and we hope that this will create awareness and keenness among tourists who can visit and stay at Pingla and explore cultural heritage of Bengal."

Subhaprasanna Bhattacharjee, said, "The concept of the exhibition is very unique. KSCH is doing a significant work for the underprivileged artisan community."

Mainak Banerjee and Mumtaz Sarkar said, "We want to visit the village. It is nice to be a part of such colorful exhibition".