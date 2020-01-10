Kolkata hosts Rose convention

The Bicentenary Flower Show and World Regional Rose Convention was recently inaugurated in Kolkata and will continue through the weekend.



This is the fourth time that World Federation of Rose Societies (WFRS) Regional Convention along with a rose show is being held in India under the aegis of the Indian Rose Federation. This time it is being hosted and organised by the Agri-Horticultural Society of India.

"The Kolkata 2020 World Regional Rose Convention will certainly be memorable and will contribute to serving the nature, which is to increase and share knowledge on the origin, the history, the culture and the conversation of the rose among all countries across the world," said Sunil Kanoria, President, Agri-Horticulture Society of India, at the inauguration ceremony of flower show and World Regional Rose Convention.

"A large number of plants of economic importance, particularly of fruits and vegetables, are being cultivated. The trees bear tags with all details of species, flowering timing and more for enlightening the audiences. This is a grand event held with variety of roses, along with orchids, cactii, flowering plants, potted fruits and vegetables, agricultural produces," said Mahendra Kumar Jalan, Chairman Emeritus, Keventer Agro Limited.