KIIT to host the first Khelo India University Games 2020

KIIT deemed to be University is all set to host the first Khelo India University Games from February 21, 2020 at KIIT-DU in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Inaugural event will be held at JNL Indoor Stadium, Cuttack.



It is the largest-of-its-kind sports extravaganza of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Governmnet of India and a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Govt of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has support to make the meet a huge success. "Hosting such a coveted event, Odisha undoubtedly is going to script history in the Indian sports", stated Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS.

Samanta expressed thankfulness to the Governmnet of India, PM Narendra Modi, Government of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and particularly the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju. He said, "The Prime Minister has been encouraging sports in a big way. As a result, university students are now showing interest in sports".

Remarkably, KIIT has the adequate international standard sports infrastructure and facilities. It is pertinent to note that, Government of India has been trying its best to elevate the stature of Khelo India at par with Commonwealth Games. During the KIUG, more than 4000 athletes and 1000 officials from approximately 200 universities across the country will be accommodated at KIIT.

"KIIT has always been promoting sports and sportspersons, so we have left no stone unturned to host such a coveted grand sports meet successfully. To shape our dream, the officials and staff of KIIT have been working diligently day in and day out under our guidance," Samanta added. There will be 17 different events in Khelo India from February 21 to March 1, out of which 2 events will be conducted at Kalinga Stadium, another 2 events at JNL Indoor Stadium.

As many as 100 participants from KIIT deemed to be University are taking part in different events of Khelo India. Among others, Parminder Singh Ahluwalia, Coordinator, IAU for Khelo India; Somesh Upadhyay (IAS) from Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha; Dr Samita Samanta, the Pro-VC and joint Chief Executive Officer of KIUG; Dr Gaganendu Dash, Member Advisory Council & Director Sports, KIIT Deemed to be University; Olympian and KIIT student Dutee Chand and Rutuparna Panda, Indian badminton player were present.