KCCI begins 'Korean Culinary Challenge 2022'

Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) and Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management, New Delhi (BCIHMCT) are organising 'All India Korean Food Cooking Contest' through online and offline hybrid mode.

The online round registration started on August 26 and will end on September 11. Participants will send their cooking video of any one Korean cuisine by using an authentic recipe to 'register@koreanculture.in'.

The best selected 10 videos from two categories - professional and open to all based on the criteria - by BCIHMCT's professional faculty members will go into further competition. Five videos from the categories will be selected for the final round on basis of counts of likes and views of the video till September 30.

The grand finale will be held on October 21 at the BCIHMCT campus, where the final participants will be presenting authentic Korean which will undergo the scrutiny of eminent judges.

Hwang Il Yong, director of KCCI, said, "Korean food has risen as a rising star player out of Hallyu (Korean cultural wave) contents in India. Media news and market index show that now Indian people are getting interested in Korean food beyond their first love for K-Pop or K-drama."