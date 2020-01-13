Kavita conferred with Shyam Sundar Sarvottam Samman

Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers presented 'Shyam Sundar Co. Sarvottam Samman' to the legendary playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy for her immense contribution to the Indian classical music.



The award was given at the closing ceremony of the eighth edition of 'Behala Classical Festival'. The felicitation ceremony was done by violin virtuoso Dr L Subramaniam along with Bakul Saha, Bela Saha, Rupak Saha and Arpita Saha of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers while flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and tabla maestro Pandit Tanmoy Bose added to the august presence on stage.

'Sarvottam Samman', a lifetime achievement award, was instituted by Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers to honor living legends who have excelled in their spheres of life and have risen to great heights – inspiring younger generations to rise and shine.

Pandit Bitju Maharaj, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Begum Parveen Sultana, Dr L Subramaniam and Pandit Viswa Mohan Bhatt were some of the recipients of the previous years.

Speaking on the occasion Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers said, "Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers is honored to extend the Sarvottam Samman to the living legends who have spent a lifetime dedicated to their passion and have become an institution by themselves. This year is very special to us as we are celebrating our diamond jubilee and we are really honored to extend the Sarvottam Samman to a diamond of the classical music industry, the legendary singer Kavita Krishnamurthy ji."

Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers also stated, "This is our diamond jubilee year and we are commemorating it with a yearlong celebration of all the glitter and glow in our society. We are overjoyed that this year's Sarvottam Samman is really star-studded with the recipient and the maestros doing the honours".

The versatile singer Kavita Krishnamurthy said, "This honour is really special to me and I am really overwhelmed to receive the Shyam Sundar Co. Sarvottam Samman. I am thankful to the people of Kolkata, the city of Joy that I got a chance to serve them with my talent. This is a sign of love of people of Kolkata towards me. I have received many awards in my life and this is also very special to me like them. It will always motivate me to push a little harder in my life."

'Behala Classical Festival', presented by Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers was a four day cultural affair which was held from January 9 – 12 , 2020 and offered a musical treat with the foremost performers of Indian classical music.

The four day long festival showcased the participation of Sitar Maestro Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee, Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattachrya, Percussionist Taufiq Qureshi, Sarod Player Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Mohan Veena Maestro Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Violin Virtuoso Dr L Subramaniam, Songstress par excellence Kavita Krishnamurthy, Tabla Virtuoso Pandit Tanmoy Bose and many more.