Kathak exponent Rekha Mehra to perform at Susanskriti

Kathak exponent Rekha Mehra will be performing at Susanskriti., an event organised my Sangeet Natak Akademi every month. This time, it will be held' on December 28 at Meghdoot theatre from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.



Speaking about the event, Helen Acharya, Director of the dance section of Sangeet Natak Akademy, said, "We organise Susanskriti every month to promote major traditions comprising of dance, music and theatre. We have selected Rekha Mehra, who is a known name in this field and an exponent of Kathak, this time. She will be performing three items with her disciples."

Dr Rekha Mehra is a trained classical dancer and has acquired a unique style of her own. She is a choreographer, a guru and a social activist, who has skilfully blended Indian mythology with traditional dance style alongside Jaipur and Lucknow Gharana. During Susanskriti, Rekha will start her performance with Surya item, which is about the God of Light. This will be followed by the second item on Varsha, which is about the enduring nature and the beauty of rain. The third and the last item is Madhurashtakam that depicts the story of Radha and Krishna.

Rekha will be accompanied by another senior artist include Kathak exponent Heena Wasen, Richa Joshi and Abhishek Khichi and will be accompanied by Yogesh Gangani on tabla, vocal by Sami Ullah Khan, Mahavir Gangani on pakhawaj and Salim Khan on sitar.

Susanskriti was started by Sangeet Natak Akademy in the year 2017 and is a monthly event where they promote major Indian traditions in the capital. Various artists from different dance forms have performed on this platform.