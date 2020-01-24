Kalinga Global Film Festival concludes at KIIT

The 4th edition of weeklong Kalinga Global Film Festival (KGFF), annual event of the KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences concluded on January 22. The film 'An Irrelevant Dialogue' directed by Moinak Guho of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), won the first prize. Harihara Sudhan K won the second prize for 'Patharosa' (SRFTI), while Pratik Gupta of Film and Television Institute of India(FTII) received third prize for 'Junction'. The awards carried a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize, respectively along with a certificate and trophy.



The special jury award was given to Ashish Pandey for 'Nooreh' (Independent) while the Jury Mention award went to Prataaya Sarkar for 'Little Things' of School of Film and Media Sciences, KIIT deemed to be University.

The jury members including Professor Pankaj Saxena, Screen Studies and Research FTII, Pune, Dr Piyush Roy critic, columnist, curator, scholar and filmmaker, Tripura Mishra, veteran Odia actress and Mahim Joshi well known Bollywood director, writer and producer, jury chairman Premendra Mazumder, Vice President, Federation of Film Societies of India were present on the occasion.

The 4th KGFF started at KIIT in association with Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) on January 18. Around 15 feature films, short films and documentaries from all over Asia in the Asian window and 26 films in the student competitive section were screened. In country focus, South Korean movies were shown to the audience. The objective of the festival was to encourage and ignite young minds, enrich intellectually inclined cineastes and promote aspiring filmmakers.

Among others eminent cine producer Akshay Kumar Parija, Korean film director Myung Ku Han, eminent journalist Pradosh Patnaik, eminent film critic Dilip Hali, journalist and film critic Premendra Mazumder, eminent film actor Mihir Das, and eminent poet; Jnanpaith awardee Sitakanta Mohapatra, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, and Himansu Sekhar Khatua, CEO KSFM graced the valedictory session.