JW Mariott holds screening of social thriller Every 68 Minutes

The social thriller short film, Every 68 Minutes, directed by Anindita Sarbadhicari, conceptualised by Lal Bhatia and Imran Zaki, and produced by David and Goliath Films, in association with Adil Hussain, was premiered at the JW Mariott Hotel, Kolkata on March 3, 2020. Richa Sharma, Adil Hussain, and Tota Roy Choudhury are the leading actors of the movie. The film screening was a private event with selected guests, invitees and friends from the media houses.



The event began with a brief introduction, followed by the screening of the film, press conference and lunch.

Every 68 Minutes is a transformative short film that explores the dark avenues of Indian marriages and the traditions associated with it and the fight of justice versus social malaise. Dealing with the harsh realities of dowry and domestic violence that reportedly takes the life of one woman every sixty-eight minutes, the film hopes to take the audience to new realisations and bring about a positive change in our society.

The music by Bickram Ghosh weaves an ambience of suspense and tension throughout the movie. The cinematography of Manas Ganguly and the crisp editing of Arghyakamal Mitra are other highlights of the film. It also features Bharat Kaul, Arup Ratan Roy, Laboni Sarkar, Chandan Sen and Titas Dutta.

The event was graced by the presence of eminent personalities like Richa Sharma, Actress; Anindita Sarbadhicari, Director; Lal Bhatia, Producer; Imran Zaki, Producer and many other dignitaries.

On this occasion, Lal Bhatia and Imran Zaki, Producers of the film said, "David & Goliath Films is a professional Media Studio and Media Production House based in Kolkata. We, at D&G Films pledge to contribute to the field of film and media through our dynamic and ever-evolving approach to film production. Run by a team of professionals and visionaries, we hope to produce engaging and hard-hitting documentaries, short films, and web series that will touch hearts and bring light on our society's most relevant issues."

Sharing her views about the film Richa Sharma, Actress of the film said, "The silent scars of domestic violence are sometimes the longest to fade. The visible ones are the brutal testimony to what she faces behind closed doors. Every cry of despair from a victim of domestic abuse is a tight slap on the face of humanity. Mothers, daughters and wives are tormented day in and day out due to dowry demands and many a time their closest family turns their back on their pleas and a blind eye to their misery, often ignoring the very real signs of death or suicide. If you are a friend, a neighbour, a colleague, or a bystander of this inhuman crime, please don't hesitate in reporting it and supporting the woman in whatever way you can. Sometimes a little support can give her the strength to fight back."

Speaking about the film, Bickram Ghosh, Music Director of the film said, "Every 68 Minutes is not just a film, it is a war cry against dowry and domestic violence." He has composed a beautiful soundtrack that resonates the mood of the film and it amplifies each scene giving the audience a spine chilling experience.