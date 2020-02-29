Josh Brolin to topline Amazon series 'Outer Range'

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin is set to headline Amazon's new thriller series 'Outer Range'.

The show hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment which has an overall deal with the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brolin, 52, will play Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

Brian Watkins has created the series and he will also write and executive produce it alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment. Brolin will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's much-anticipated Dune remake, and Flag Day, opposite Sean Penn and

Miles Teller.