Josh Brolin to topline Amazon series 'Outer Range'
Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin is set to headline Amazon's new thriller series 'Outer Range'.
The show hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment which has an overall deal with the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Brolin, 52, will play Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.
Brian Watkins has created the series and he will also write and executive produce it alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment. Brolin will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's much-anticipated Dune remake, and Flag Day, opposite Sean Penn and
Miles Teller.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gandii Baat actor Anveshi is a digital sensation29 Feb 2020 3:04 PM GMT
Thappad day one: Film collects Rs 3.07cr29 Feb 2020 3:03 PM GMT
Traditional Mexican Guacamole29 Feb 2020 2:58 PM GMT
Lasagne Verdi al Forno29 Feb 2020 2:57 PM GMT
Towards understanding relationships29 Feb 2020 2:54 PM GMT