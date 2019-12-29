Javed Akhtar looks at Ghalib's poetry with surprise
Dr Uma Sharma Padmabhushan awardee Kathak dancer and Ghalib Memorial Movement with the support of Sahitya Kala Parishad Delhi Govt organised two-day 'Mirza Ghalib Festival' in National Capital.
The aim behind organising this grand event was to celebrate his life and work on his 150th Death Anniversary.
The event started with Mushaira dedicated to Ghalib where eminent poets participated at India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
Second day of the event saw cultural dance programme by Dr Uma Sharma and group based on Ghalib's poetry followed by Discussion on Ghalib by Pavan K Verma with Javed Akhtar or Gulzar.
Expressing her delight on the occasion, Dr Uma Sharma said, Ghalib's poetry is unique, not only for the intensity of emotions but also for the exquisite charm and profound thoughts that are part of his beautiful world.
Javed Akhtar, well-known poet, lyricist and screenwriter attended the event and interacted with the audience.
He said, "I look at Ghalib's poetry very wonderfully, because he has not left any aspect of life and emotion in his poetry."
More than thousand art loving audience attended the event and enjoyed to the fullest.
