Japan consulate hosts reception to celebrate emperor's birthday
Consul General of Japan in Kolkata, Taga Masayuki, hosted a reception on the occasion of the 60th birthday of the Emperor of Japan. The celebration was held on February 21 2020, however, his actual birthday was on February 23.
The national anthems of India and Japan were played after which Consul-general addressed the audience, expressing pleasure on the fact that there are huge reservoirs of goodwill in the hearts of the people of this region for Japan.
He also expressed belief that Indo-Japan relations, especially, relations between Japan and Eastern India will be further fortified with more people to people interactions in the coming years.
