ITDC salutes the young bravehearts

With Republic Day round the corner, young bravery award winners from across the country have landed in the national capital. Honoring the brave hearts, ITDC organised an exclusive screening of the sound and light show, showcasing 1000-year journey of the capital city 'Ishq-e-Dilli' at the Purana Qila, New Delhi.



Present at the screening, Dr Ravi Pandit, Vice President, Engineering, ITDC said, "It is an honour to communicate, converge and connect with the youth of India, whose hearts are filled with courage at such a tender age. These young Indians have showcased humanity, empathy by valuing others life and fighting to protect them; they are our real heroes."

The children are scheduled to receive the National Bravery Award for their outstanding act of courage by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on January 26.

Twenty-two children, including 10 girls and 12 boys have been selected for the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Awards, 2019. One award has been given posthumously.