ITC Hotels launch 'Welcomhotel Jim Corbett'

With dreamy landscapes and the charm of the wilderness, Jim Corbett makes for a perfect leisure destination. Far away from the hustle and bustle of city life, located on a hilltop and spread over 3.5 acres of woodland forests, 'Welcomhotel' by ITC Hotels, Jim Corbett is about 45 minutes away from India's premier national park, home to over 600 different varieties of flora and fauna.

The room views are breathtaking. 62 well-appointed guest rooms and suites with balconies and private sit-outs, as well as multiple open areas with enchanting views of the Kosi river and lush green hills, bring natural splendour. While people wake up to the sweet notes of chirping birds with picture-perfect backdrops and unobstructed views, the hotel interiors feature a contemporary take on design aesthetics, providing a luxury escapade in the wilderness.

Speaking on the launch, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, "Brand 'Welcomhotel' provides enriching experiences to guests and has gained great popularity among new-age travellers. Nestled in a picturesque locale in Uttarakhand, 'Welcomhotel Jim Corbett' is a tastefully designed property, ideal for both business and leisure staycations. This hotel offers amongst the largest banqueting spaces in the region, making it the perfect wedding and MICE destination."

Welcomhotel Jim Corbett's 800 square metre outdoor and 250 square metre indoor banqueting space with two meeting rooms is ideal for events, weddings and celebrations. With a glorious hill backdrop, the property highlights stunning locales with manicured lawns, while the pillarless ballroom enables customised set-ups with mesmerising views through large bay windows.

This resort property offers a wholesome yet contemporary culinary experience. The 'WelcomCafe' serves the best of both global fare and regional Kumaoni cuisine, including a curated kids' menu. It also offers picturesque alfresco seating for a great meal or private celebrations. The traditional 'Welcomsthalika' serves an assortment of distinct flavours of Kumaoni cuisine on a platter. From breezy poolside parties to an elegant reception or just a celebration, 'Welcomhotel Jim Corbett' is the perfect abode to create magical memories.