Interpreting Gandhi
Swar Santati is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. It features multidisciplinary artists that have created works that best represent their interpretation of Mahatma Gandhi and his message, amidst the larger, primary canvas of Khadi, striving not to preach or idolize. Their work will display, instead, the very core of Gandhi's message – that another way is possible.
When: January 31 – February 9
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts
Timings: 10 am – 5 pm
