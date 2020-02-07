International puppeteers come to Delhi

It's that magical time of the year again. The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is here to enrich and inspire everybody's life with some of the greatest stories from India and across the world. The festival will be celebrating it's 18th anniversary with a variety of breathtaking performances, musical wonders and a few surprises.



Alongside the best from India, there will be performances by top puppeteers from Turkey, Spain, Germany, Finland etc. Ishara has once again travelled around the globe to curate a fantastic line-up for 2020.

The festival is nurtured and supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. From humble beginnings in 2001, the festival has matured into one of Asia's largest and most prestigious puppet event.

Thousands of visitors come in support each year and grace the festival to see traditional to modern forms of puppetry, ranging from rod to string puppets; to mixed performances with dance, theatre, music and more.

The festival has entertained, educated and empowered both the young and old, through award winning puppetry productions and many educational workshops.

Till date, the festival has brought to India over 160 international puppetry companies and promoted numerous indigenous productions.

Countries which have participated and showcased their works in the past include the UK, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Iran, Afghanistan, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and USA.

When: February 14–22, 2020

Where: Indian Habitat Centre

Produced by: Teamwork Arts

Participating Countries: Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Korea, Italy, Finland,

Brazil, India

Schedule

THE FISHERMAN & THE GOLDEN FISH

February 14

Script & Direction: Evgeny Ibragimov

Language: Musical, Non Verbal

Medium: Table Top Puppets, Stop Motion Puppets

PIPA

February 15

Script & Direction: Néstor Navarro Salvany

Language: Musical, Non Verbal

Medium: Glove Puppets, Objects

SLEEPLESS

February 16

Concept & Direction: Rolf Parker Puppet

Language: Musical, Non Verbal

Medium: Puppets, Objects

PUPPET FANTASY

February 17

Performed by: Manet Sangsahwa

Language: Musical, Non Verbal

Medium: Puppets

PUT YOUR HEART INTO IT

February 18

Direction: Pamela Mastrorosa

Language: Musical, Non Verbal

Medium: Puppets, Objects

THE BOY & THE RAVEN

February 19

Script & Direction: Antti Kemppainen

Language: Musical, Non Verbal

Medium: Puppets, Objects

SMASHING BENEDITO

February 20

Direction: Luiz Andre Cherubini

Language: Musical, Verbal

Medium: Puppets, Objects

THE UGLY DUCKLING

February 21

Direction: Theodra Popova Lazora

Language: Musical, Non Verbal

Medium: Puppets, Objects, Visual Effects

WHEN LAND BECOMES WATER

February 22

Direction: Dadi D. Pudumjee

Language: Musical, English & Hindi

Medium: Puppets, Paper, Objects, Actors