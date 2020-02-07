International puppeteers come to Delhi
It's that magical time of the year again. The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is here to enrich and inspire everybody's life with some of the greatest stories from India and across the world. The festival will be celebrating it's 18th anniversary with a variety of breathtaking performances, musical wonders and a few surprises.
Alongside the best from India, there will be performances by top puppeteers from Turkey, Spain, Germany, Finland etc. Ishara has once again travelled around the globe to curate a fantastic line-up for 2020.
The festival is nurtured and supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. From humble beginnings in 2001, the festival has matured into one of Asia's largest and most prestigious puppet event.
Thousands of visitors come in support each year and grace the festival to see traditional to modern forms of puppetry, ranging from rod to string puppets; to mixed performances with dance, theatre, music and more.
The festival has entertained, educated and empowered both the young and old, through award winning puppetry productions and many educational workshops.
Till date, the festival has brought to India over 160 international puppetry companies and promoted numerous indigenous productions.
Countries which have participated and showcased their works in the past include the UK, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Iran, Afghanistan, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and USA.
When: February 14–22, 2020
Where: Indian Habitat Centre
Produced by: Teamwork Arts
Participating Countries: Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Korea, Italy, Finland,
Brazil, India
Schedule
THE FISHERMAN & THE GOLDEN FISH
February 14
Script & Direction: Evgeny Ibragimov
Language: Musical, Non Verbal
Medium: Table Top Puppets, Stop Motion Puppets
PIPA
February 15
Script & Direction: Néstor Navarro Salvany
Language: Musical, Non Verbal
Medium: Glove Puppets, Objects
SLEEPLESS
February 16
Concept & Direction: Rolf Parker Puppet
Language: Musical, Non Verbal
Medium: Puppets, Objects
PUPPET FANTASY
February 17
Performed by: Manet Sangsahwa
Language: Musical, Non Verbal
Medium: Puppets
PUT YOUR HEART INTO IT
February 18
Direction: Pamela Mastrorosa
Language: Musical, Non Verbal
Medium: Puppets, Objects
THE BOY & THE RAVEN
February 19
Script & Direction: Antti Kemppainen
Language: Musical, Non Verbal
Medium: Puppets, Objects
SMASHING BENEDITO
February 20
Direction: Luiz Andre Cherubini
Language: Musical, Verbal
Medium: Puppets, Objects
THE UGLY DUCKLING
February 21
Direction: Theodra Popova Lazora
Language: Musical, Non Verbal
Medium: Puppets, Objects, Visual Effects
WHEN LAND BECOMES WATER
February 22
Direction: Dadi D. Pudumjee
Language: Musical, English & Hindi
Medium: Puppets, Paper, Objects, Actors
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Air of intolerance, bigotry in nation: Governor echoes...7 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Big day for Big 37 Feb 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Will hear pleas after Delhi polls7 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Tigers seen chewing on plastic in Corbett Reserve, probe...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Chinese man quarantined after he throws up on...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT